Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Director Acquires $49,950.00 in Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Director Hector Colon bought 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NCBS stock opened at $74.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.17 and a 200 day moving average of $73.94. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.16 and a 1 year high of $86.25.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.84). Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 28.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NCBS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCBS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 401,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,808,000 after acquiring an additional 141,729 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,745,000 after acquiring an additional 126,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 787,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,427,000 after buying an additional 76,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after buying an additional 49,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,573,000. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

