NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Cut by Investors Financial Group LLC

Investors Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,813 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Tufton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,004 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 15.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $170.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $269.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.18%.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

