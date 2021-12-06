Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $76.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.28. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.25 and a 1-year high of $91.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.93%.

In related news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $625,330.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,812,981.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

