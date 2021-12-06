Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,676 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 48.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,676 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Bank of America downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

Shares of SNA opened at $211.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $165.56 and a 52 week high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.77%.

Snap-on announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

