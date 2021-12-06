Nishan M. Desilva Purchases 7,000 Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Stock

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Director Nishan M. Desilva purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $20,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SELB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.96. 834,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,191. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.02. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,978,000 after buying an additional 274,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,034,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,045,000 after buying an additional 90,642 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 15.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,983,000 after buying an additional 294,222 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 18.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 290,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 6.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 109,033 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SELB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Selecta Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

