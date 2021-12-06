NKN Tops One Day Volume of $25.24 Million (NKN)

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 6th. NKN has a market capitalization of $283.97 million and $25.24 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NKN coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000793 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NKN has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00055200 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.10 or 0.00131131 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.37 or 0.00186366 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,335.89 or 0.08473289 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.77 or 0.00576042 BTC.

NKN Coin Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork . The official website for NKN is nkn.org . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

Buying and Selling NKN

