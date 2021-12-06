NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NNGRY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NNGRY opened at $25.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average of $25.58. NN Group has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $27.23.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

