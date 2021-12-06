Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €6.20 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($7.05) price target on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NOKIA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.20 ($7.05) target price on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €6.20 ($7.05) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.20 ($5.91) price objective on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a €5.25 ($5.97) price objective on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($6.82) price target on Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €5.84 ($6.64).

Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of €3.81 ($4.33) and a 12-month high of €5.95 ($6.76).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

