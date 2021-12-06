North Star Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,095,000 after purchasing an additional 97,239 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Biogen by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,385,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,830,000 after purchasing an additional 189,746 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,082,000 after purchasing an additional 258,217 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Biogen by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,187,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $223.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.42 and a 200 day moving average of $309.92. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.72 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.84 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen raised their target price on Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $453.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.91.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.