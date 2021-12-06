North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $488,000 Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Generac by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in Generac by 5.6% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Generac by 4.9% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in Generac by 0.3% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Generac by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNRC opened at $385.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $439.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.56 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Generac’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,100 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GNRC. Truist began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.60.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

