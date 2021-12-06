North Star Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 10.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 84.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 368.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 31,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 890.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of THS opened at $37.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.36. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on THS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

