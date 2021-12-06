North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFF. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 112.4% during the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $38.29 on Monday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $39.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

