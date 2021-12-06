North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $1.06 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 35.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,699,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,941,000 after purchasing an additional 28,294 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $472,358,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,778,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,376,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,059,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,745,000 after buying an additional 181,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 351.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,298,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,624,000 after buying an additional 1,789,532 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $48.92 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.33.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

