North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $2.86 Million Position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 4.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 313,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,543,000 after buying an additional 13,791 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 25.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Edward A. Odishaw sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Enterprises Ltd Inberdon bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.00 per share, with a total value of $2,205,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,108 shares of company stock worth $815,701. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of USLM stock opened at $121.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.67. The company has a market cap of $687.00 million, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.70. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.50 and a fifty-two week high of $156.00.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.89%.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

