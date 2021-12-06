North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 1,125 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.25% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 39.8% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 34.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLDD stock opened at $15.01 on Monday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.71 million, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.66.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $168.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 2,491 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $39,432.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 3,594 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $55,383.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,518 shares of company stock worth $178,173 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

