North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 125 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.19% of Alamo Group worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alamo Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 750,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,594,000 after buying an additional 25,491 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alamo Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 589,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,950,000 after buying an additional 18,098 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Alamo Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 312,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,738,000 after buying an additional 23,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alamo Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,354,000 after buying an additional 10,129 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Alamo Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 221,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,838,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $428,590.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 162,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,473,830.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total value of $227,591.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,018 shares of company stock worth $2,940,418 in the last ninety days. 3.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alamo Group stock opened at $143.08 on Monday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.08 and a 12 month high of $165.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $338.31 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

