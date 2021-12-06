North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 23,250 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,250 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Consolidated Communications stock opened at $7.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $775.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $9.89.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $318.58 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 10.01%.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.