North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 2,959 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 37,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 84,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $55.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.38. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.47 and a 52 week high of $63.01. The company has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

