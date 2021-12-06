Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) PT Lowered to C$44.00

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had its price target lowered by Northland Securities from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NPIFF. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$48.25 to C$47.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.75.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at $29.12 on Thursday. Northland Power has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $41.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.9568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.