NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

NLOK has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Shares of NLOK traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.34. The company had a trading volume of 213,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,196,409. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.73.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth about $329,752,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 184.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,529,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424,969 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,580,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,045,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,340,000 after buying an additional 3,250,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,797,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,075,000 after buying an additional 2,433,509 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.