Norwood Financial (NWFL) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ: NWFL) is one of 319 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Norwood Financial to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Norwood Financial has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Norwood Financial’s competitors have a beta of 0.54, indicating that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

13.2% of Norwood Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Norwood Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Norwood Financial and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwood Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Norwood Financial Competitors 2154 8930 7212 507 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 9.29%. Given Norwood Financial’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Norwood Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Norwood Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwood Financial 29.88% 12.09% 1.21% Norwood Financial Competitors 28.74% 12.41% 1.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Norwood Financial and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Norwood Financial $66.24 million $15.08 million 9.04 Norwood Financial Competitors $1.21 billion $208.71 million 12.13

Norwood Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Norwood Financial. Norwood Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Norwood Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Norwood Financial pays out 36.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 25.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Norwood Financial has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Norwood Financial competitors beat Norwood Financial on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

