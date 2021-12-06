Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Downgraded to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NVS. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.33.

NVS opened at $80.00 on Monday. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $79.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.47 and its 200 day moving average is $87.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

