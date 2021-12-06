NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $400.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $230.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NVDA. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $329.07.

Shares of NVDA opened at $306.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.21. NVIDIA has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $767.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.42, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,000 shares of company stock worth $168,733,340 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $1,587,000. Parker Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1,172.4% during the third quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 26,554 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in NVIDIA by 8.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,895,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 291.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 54,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,219,000 after buying an additional 40,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

