NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) is Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,754 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors makes up 1.9% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 74.0% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Argus started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.84.

NXPI stock opened at $227.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.55. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $152.93 and a fifty-two week high of $234.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at $801,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.