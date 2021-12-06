Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) PT Raised to GBX 533

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) had its price objective upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 533 ($6.96) in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON:OCI opened at GBX 376.50 ($4.92) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £672.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46. Oakley Capital Investments has a 1 year low of GBX 264.24 ($3.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 395 ($5.16). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 371.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 355.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Oakley Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.05%.

In other Oakley Capital Investments news, insider Fiona Beck purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 351 ($4.59) per share, with a total value of £29,835 ($38,979.62).

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

