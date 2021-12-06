Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.53

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Obayashi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OBYCF)

Obayashi Corp. engages in the construction and real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Building Construction, Overseas Building Construction, Domestic Civil Engineering, Overseas Civil Engineering, Real Estate, and Others. The Domestic Building Construction segment engages in building construction contracts and related businesses within Japan.

