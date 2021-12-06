Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ocuphire Pharma has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.58.

Shares of OCUP opened at $3.57 on Thursday. Ocuphire Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $13.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.53.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. Equities analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma will post -4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Ocuphire Pharma news, Director Jay Pepose acquired 12,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $59,997.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 87.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter worth about $197,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.