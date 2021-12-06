ODIN PROTOCOL Hits Market Cap of $3.24 Million (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000382 BTC on major exchanges. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $3.24 million and $84,291.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00053739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,000.87 or 0.08258443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00058286 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,476.96 or 1.00064305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00075846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002534 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODIN PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

