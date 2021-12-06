ODUWA (OWC) Market Capitalization Hits $1.82 Million

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded up 41.4% against the dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000893 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $7,584.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,596.27 or 0.99821258 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00047918 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00032895 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.84 or 0.00730920 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.