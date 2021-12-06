OIN Finance (OIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.70 Million

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $7.70 million and $220,879.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OIN Finance has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OIN Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000483 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00037155 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007018 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

