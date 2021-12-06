Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $320.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Okta from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $284.96.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $214.59 on Thursday. Okta has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.01 and its 200-day moving average is $242.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $825,407.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $210,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,576 shares of company stock valued at $20,749,569 in the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Okta in the third quarter valued at $15,926,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 9.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 7.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Okta by 47.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

