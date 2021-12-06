Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $284.96.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $214.59 on Thursday. Okta has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.01 and a 200-day moving average of $242.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Okta will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.61, for a total value of $841,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $3,412,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,576 shares of company stock worth $20,749,569. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Okta by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

