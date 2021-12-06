Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46,613 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $358.98 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.45 and a twelve month high of $364.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.66.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.89%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

