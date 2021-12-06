Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE)

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Backblaze in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Backblaze in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Backblaze in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Backblaze stock opened at 22.49 on Monday. Backblaze has a 12-month low of 18.23 and a 12-month high of 36.50.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

