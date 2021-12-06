Orchid Tops 1-Day Volume of $44.96 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 6th. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $282.67 million and approximately $44.96 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000809 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00039313 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

