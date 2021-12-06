Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 6,782 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,647,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,987,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,035,000 after acquiring an additional 498,261 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,210,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,049,000 after acquiring an additional 451,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OHI. TheStreet cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.54.

NYSE:OHI opened at $27.62 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 141.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

