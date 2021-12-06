Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 82,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 22,235 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,717,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,020,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 23,586 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International stock opened at $68.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. Service Co. International has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $70.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

In related news, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $5,161,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,900 shares of company stock worth $6,042,639 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SCI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.