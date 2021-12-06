Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.74 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,309 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $5,671,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3,163.2% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 54,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.83 and a 200-day moving average of $133.88. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $143.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

