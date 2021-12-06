Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,721,000. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 96,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth $382,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 23,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $75.03 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $80.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.58.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 28.67%.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

