Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Humana by 126.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Humana from $513.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.51.

NYSE HUM opened at $421.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $433.45 and a 200 day moving average of $430.35. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

