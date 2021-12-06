Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,378 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 3rd quarter valued at $600,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,048,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,325,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

HRC opened at $155.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.21. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.34 and a 12-month high of $156.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 0.55.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.14, for a total value of $313,072.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

