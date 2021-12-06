Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $125.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.20. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.71 and a 12-month high of $132.28. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXPD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.88.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $35,065.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,638 shares of company stock worth $1,505,994 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.