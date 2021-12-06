OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Position Cut by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) by 81.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 640,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,734,191 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in OrganiGram were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in OrganiGram by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,877 shares during the period. Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in OrganiGram by 22.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 54,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OrganiGram stock opened at $1.82 on Monday. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $545.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.18.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OGI shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC reduced their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.04.

