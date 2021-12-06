OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $102.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $89.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.53. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $102.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 7,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $770,634.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,275,603.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $34,577.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,775.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,336 shares of company stock worth $8,595,575. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OSI Systems (OSIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.