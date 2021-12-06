Oxen One Day Volume Tops $145,352.00 (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. Oxen has a total market cap of $33.48 million and $145,352.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,171.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,365.37 or 0.08530895 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.60 or 0.00313852 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $469.02 or 0.00916572 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00077118 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00010617 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $203.29 or 0.00397270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $149.35 or 0.00291858 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 56,208,638 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

