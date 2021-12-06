Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Sets New 52-Week Low at $35.08

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.08 and last traded at $35.44, with a volume of 3189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.21.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ozon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.96.
Ozon Company Profile (NASDAQ:OZON)
Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.
