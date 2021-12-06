Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Sets New 52-Week Low at $35.08

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.08 and last traded at $35.44, with a volume of 3189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.21.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ozon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ozon in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Ozon in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ozon by 157.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ozon in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Ozon in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ozon Company Profile (NASDAQ:OZON)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

