Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,136 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,344,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,083 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $15.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.84. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

