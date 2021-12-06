Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in Haynes International by 121.0% in the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Haynes International by 97,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

HAYN stock opened at $39.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $498.49 million, a P/E ratio of -55.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Haynes International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.30.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is -123.94%.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

