Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 18,121 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 67.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,121 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in AGCO by 57.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in AGCO by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in AGCO by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 146,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 16.1% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 227,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,844,000 after acquiring an additional 31,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 280.0% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. OTR Global cut AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AGCO from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

NYSE AGCO opened at $113.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.76. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $88.03 and a 52 week high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.