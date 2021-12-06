Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,885,026 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FE. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 320.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 234.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE opened at $38.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.34. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $39.94.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.85%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FE. Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

